Albany storm victim touched by community kindness

A random act of kindness made one Albany storm victim's life a little easier on Sunday.

Shawanna Coleman, who lives on West Society Avenue, said that a group of generous employees from metro power showed up to help clean her yard.

Downed trees and other debris were scattered throughout it after Monday's storm.

Coleman said her family is still shaken by the frightening experience, but grateful for all those helping them out.

"A lot of people would only help the home owners, but the metro electric power service, they came out and helped on their own. We're all trying to come together and help out where we can," explained Coleman.

Coleman said volunteers from the Red Cross also stopped by to ensure she was safe.

