Man in custody after I-75 chase, interstate re-opened

By WALB News Team
SPARKS, GA -

A man is in custody after a chase that started in Turner County on I-75 Sunday evening.

According to officials, law enforcement began chasing a white male driver in the Turner County area on I-75 southbound.

Georgia State Patrol managed to stop the vehicle near mile marker 40 in Sparks.

Officials said that the suspect had weapons inside his vehicle and was threatening to commit suicide.

A Lowndes County SWAT team and a negotiator assisted. 

Tear gas was used to pull the suspect from the vehicle.

Officials said that no officers were hurt and the suspect may have received minor injuries.

I-75 has been re-opened.

