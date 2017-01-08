Storm damage update: Sunday press conference - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Storm damage update: Sunday press conference

Press conference on Sunday to update on city storm damage (Source: WALB) Press conference on Sunday to update on city storm damage (Source: WALB)
2500 homes are still without power (Source: WALB) 2500 homes are still without power (Source: WALB)
"We are working and will continue to work," said officials (Source: WALB) "We are working and will continue to work," said officials (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Storm relief and power restoration is the main focus for Albany city leaders. 

Sunday morning 1000 homes got power back... but there are still 2500 homes without power.

"We are going to be identifying with the help of the public and our own sources, all of the people who have damage to their homes and will not be able to have power from the main lines when the main lines are restored. That will be important to us because people will need to know what their long terms place may be with getting possible electricians, getting their house repaired and those kind of things," said Phil Roberson, Assistant City Manager. 

12 work crews are assigned to locations throughout the city, where they are removing debris from roadways and preparing for more power restoration.

"We are also asking people to not put debris on the road. If the debris is on the road then it prevents us from getting in there to restore the power," said Sharon Subadan, City Manager. 

Meanwhile, City leaders say concerns about safety at local shelters are unfounded.

"The Albany Police Department has two officers at every shelter. They've increased security presence around the area that the shelters are in. We have nurses there, hot meals, everything that somebody would need for a safe and comfortable place to be," said Andy Brubaker, Executive Director at the Red Cross. 

And officials are reminding you that as you clear your yard, stay away from power lines and be mindful of how late you are out around your home.

"We will be putting up barricades and have police presence to include restricting access in and out of those areas to only those that have a reason for business in there, like working or living in the area," said Subadan. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Tara Grinstead case could be presented to grand jury

    Tara Grinstead case could be presented to grand jury

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-04-12 02:17:38 GMT
    Tara Grinstead. (Source: File)Tara Grinstead. (Source: File)

    An  Irwin County grand jury could hear evidence on Wednesday against the suspect charged in the Tara Grinstead murder.

    More >>

    An  Irwin County grand jury could hear evidence on Wednesday against the suspect charged in the Tara Grinstead murder.

    More >>

  • 911 dispatchers dress for hero day

    911 dispatchers dress for hero day

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-04-12 00:56:05 GMT
    This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun. (Source: WALB)This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun. (Source: WALB)

    This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun.

    More >>

    This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun.

    More >>

  • 'Cash Mob' helps local business

    'Cash Mob' helps local business

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-04-12 00:55:27 GMT
    The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."(Source: WALB)The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."(Source: WALB)

    The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."

    More >>

    The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly