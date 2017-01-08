Storm damage update: Sunday press conference

"We are working and will continue to work," said officials (Source: WALB)

Storm relief and power restoration is the main focus for Albany city leaders.

Sunday morning 1000 homes got power back... but there are still 2500 homes without power.

"We are going to be identifying with the help of the public and our own sources, all of the people who have damage to their homes and will not be able to have power from the main lines when the main lines are restored. That will be important to us because people will need to know what their long terms place may be with getting possible electricians, getting their house repaired and those kind of things," said Phil Roberson, Assistant City Manager.

12 work crews are assigned to locations throughout the city, where they are removing debris from roadways and preparing for more power restoration.

"We are also asking people to not put debris on the road. If the debris is on the road then it prevents us from getting in there to restore the power," said Sharon Subadan, City Manager.

Meanwhile, City leaders say concerns about safety at local shelters are unfounded.

"The Albany Police Department has two officers at every shelter. They've increased security presence around the area that the shelters are in. We have nurses there, hot meals, everything that somebody would need for a safe and comfortable place to be," said Andy Brubaker, Executive Director at the Red Cross.

And officials are reminding you that as you clear your yard, stay away from power lines and be mindful of how late you are out around your home.

"We will be putting up barricades and have police presence to include restricting access in and out of those areas to only those that have a reason for business in there, like working or living in the area," said Subadan.

