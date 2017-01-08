Donations brought into Red Cross shelters

"We wanted to help others," said Beemer (Source: WALB)

The Civic Center opened it's doors as a shelter for the Red Cross (Source: WALB)

The two Red Cross shelters in Albany provided a safe refuge for 72 people overnight last night.

The Albany Civic Center is still serving as a shelter for storm victims.

The shelter has been open since Wednesday night.

Folks in the community have been dropping off donations of needed items.

One family brought bags of clothing and blankets to give back to those who need help.

"We felt like we should all be apart of it and teach our young son who is 8 that it's good to give back to those who are in need because we were blessed and we were fortunate," said Jamie Beemer.

Officials with the Red cross say at the Albany Civic Center shelter they can use anything you are willing to donate but are still in need of towels and blankets.

