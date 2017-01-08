City crews address power and debris issues

"Limiting those obstacles can help us out," said Roberson (Source: WALB)

One problem crews were having in the recovery process were delays due to power lines being covered up.

Water Gas and Light employees urge residents to not push tree debris onto fallen wires and power lines.

Most of the areas have been cleared or marked for clearing.

The excess debris is causing double the work for crews, and will ultimately delay how fast power within the community is turned back on.

"Our primary focus is getting the power restored. As many obstacles the public can avoid putting in our way to get that done. By limiting the amount of traffic, unless you live there, by not putting things on the power lines, by keeping the allies to where we can get through them, until the power is restored. Those are the kind of things the public can do to help us work even faster," said Phil Roberson, Assistant City Manager.

Officials advise residents to not move debris off of power lines by themselves.

Anyone who notices someone placing trees or other debris on a power line is asked to report it to the company that handles the power for that area.

