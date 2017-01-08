Family rescued, firefighter injured in Sumner house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Family rescued, firefighter injured in Sumner house fire

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
A firfighter was injured and a family was rescued from a house fire in Sumner. (Source: Worth Co. Fire Department) A firfighter was injured and a family was rescued from a house fire in Sumner. (Source: Worth Co. Fire Department)
According to Worth County Fire Chief Tim Hayes, the fire happened around 6 a.m. (Source: Worth Co. Fire Department) According to Worth County Fire Chief Tim Hayes, the fire happened around 6 a.m. (Source: Worth Co. Fire Department)
Twenty firefighters responded to contain the fire. (Source: Worth County Fire Department) Twenty firefighters responded to contain the fire. (Source: Worth County Fire Department)
SUMNER, GA (WALB) -

A Worth County firefighter was hurt and two people rescued in Sumner during a house fire on Saturday.

According to Worth County Fire Chief Tim Hayes, the fire happened around 6 a.m.

Firefighters saved two elderly people from the home.

Twenty firefighters responded to contain the fire.

No other structures were damaged.

One firefighter had minor injuries, but was treated and released.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Tara Grinstead case could be presented to grand jury

    Tara Grinstead case could be presented to grand jury

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-04-12 02:17:38 GMT
    Tara Grinstead. (Source: File)Tara Grinstead. (Source: File)

    An  Irwin County grand jury could hear evidence on Wednesday against the suspect charged in the Tara Grinstead murder.

    More >>

    An  Irwin County grand jury could hear evidence on Wednesday against the suspect charged in the Tara Grinstead murder.

    More >>

  • 911 dispatchers dress for hero day

    911 dispatchers dress for hero day

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-04-12 00:56:05 GMT
    This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun. (Source: WALB)This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun. (Source: WALB)

    This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun.

    More >>

    This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun.

    More >>

  • 'Cash Mob' helps local business

    'Cash Mob' helps local business

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-04-12 00:55:27 GMT
    The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."(Source: WALB)The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."(Source: WALB)

    The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."

    More >>

    The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly