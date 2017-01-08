Family rescued, firefighter injured in Sumner house fire

Twenty firefighters responded to contain the fire. (Source: Worth County Fire Department)

A Worth County firefighter was hurt and two people rescued in Sumner during a house fire on Saturday.

According to Worth County Fire Chief Tim Hayes, the fire happened around 6 a.m.

Firefighters saved two elderly people from the home.

Twenty firefighters responded to contain the fire.

No other structures were damaged.

One firefighter had minor injuries, but was treated and released.

