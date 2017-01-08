Family rescued, firefighter injured in Sumner house fire

An Irwin County grand jury could hear evidence on Wednesday against the suspect charged in the Tara Grinstead murder.More >>
This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun.More >>
The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."More >>
If you live near lee county, you may be seeing or hearing a lot of helicopters this week.... but you shouldn't be alarmed. Paramedics, EMTs and firefighters in Lee County are participating in public safety training.More >>
A group of North Georgia students are getting their hands dirty to help storm victims right here in South Georgia. They decided to spend their spring break giving back to this community.More >>
