Albany businesses come together to feed storm victims

In the parking lot of Staple's on North Slappey Boulevard, Zaxby's employees along with other volunteers were grilling out and giving out free meals and blankets. (Source: WALB)

Albany businesses are pitching in to help feed residents impacted by Monday's storm. (Source: WALB)

Multiple Albany businesses have pulled together the past few days to help storm victims.

It's all been through the support of multiple other businesses.

George Houston with Zaxby's said that they're simply helping out the community that's been supporting them for years.

"Over the last four days, I know we've done about 4,800 hamburgers and hot dogs that we've been giving to people, storm victims, people helping out and it's just been awesome to see the community come together because it's been a lot more than just us," said George Houston with Zaxby's.

Houston said that they plan to keep handing out meals and blankets until they run out of supplies.

