Albany businesses come together to feed storm victims

Lee County leaders voted to take measures to protect the county from hackers.More >>
Lee County leaders voted to take measures to protect the county from hackers.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety officers have arrested a man they said is a drug dealer, who has been under investigation for several months.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety officers have arrested a man they said is a drug dealer, who has been under investigation for several months.More >>
A Dougherty County Elementary School has made enough improvements to be removed from a state list of under-performing schools.More >>
A Dougherty County Elementary School has made enough improvements to be removed from a state list of under-performing schools.More >>
As South Georgians are taking advantage of the nice weather, going for a walk or riding their bicycles, police want to make sure they're safe.More >>
As South Georgians are taking advantage of the nice weather, going for a walk or riding their bicycles, police want to make sure they're safe.More >>
On Tuesday, WALB News 10 had the pleasure of welcoming a very special visitor to the station.More >>
On Tuesday, WALB News 10 had the pleasure of welcoming a very special visitor to the station.More >>