Facebook group helps residents find missing pets after storm

One Facebook group is helping folks find their pets that may have gone missing during Monday's storm. (Source: WALB)

A Facebook group is working to help reunite pets with their owners that were lost during Monday night's storm.

People can post pictures in the Facebook group called Peanutsfriends.org, whether the pet is missing or found.

Organizer Maria Burley said that a lot of pets have run away because of damage to fences, or noises during the storm that scared them.

She said people want to help those affected by the storm find their missing pets.

"They already lost power, they might have lost their house and now they have a family member missing and they're worried about everything else, so it's good to have a backup place where some people can help them out," said Burley.

To add a missing pet to the group or post a picture of a missing pet you may have found, visit the Penutsfriends.org Facebook page.

