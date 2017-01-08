WEATHER ALERT: Kinchafoonee water levels make progress despite flood warning

EMA officials have determined that the water level of the Kinchafoonee Creek will continue to decrease, despite a flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued the flood warning for the Kinchafoonee Creek in Lee County on Thursday.

Water levels at the Kinchafoonee on Pinewood Road were at levels of 16 feet starting earlier in the week.

Water has been reported to drain back off of roadways. Street and warning signs have also been moved.

EMA officials expect the creek's water levels will continue to go down over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.