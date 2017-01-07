Albany State drops doubleheader to Spring Hill

Albany State welcomed Spring Hill into HPER gym looking to avoid being swept for the second time on its home floor.
The men played the Badges close, but couldn't finish a nail-biter. The Golden Rams fell 66-65, dropping to (7-8) on the season.
The Lady Rams have struggles this year, and those woes continued Saturday afternoon.
Spring Hill defeated ASU 54-47 handing the Lady Rams their 8th straight loss as they fall to (1-13).
Albany State will host Clark Atlanta Monday in HPER gym for a doubleheader. The Women tip-off at 5:30.
