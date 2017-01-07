Albany State drops doubleheader to Spring Hill

The Lady Rams are losers of 8 straight (Source: WALB)

Albany State welcomed Spring Hill into HPER gym looking to avoid being swept for the second time on its home floor.

The men played the Badges close, but couldn't finish a nail-biter. The Golden Rams fell 66-65, dropping to (7-8) on the season.

The Lady Rams have struggles this year, and those woes continued Saturday afternoon.

Spring Hill defeated ASU 54-47 handing the Lady Rams their 8th straight loss as they fall to (1-13).

Albany State will host Clark Atlanta Monday in HPER gym for a doubleheader. The Women tip-off at 5:30.

