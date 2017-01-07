Albany shelters open Saturday night for storm victims

The Red Cross has opened two shelters in Albany for storm victims. (Source: WALB)

There are 16 shelters open in Albany, according to the City of Albany.

2 City/Red Cross Shelters:

Albany Civic Center (125)

100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany

Contact: 229-483-6226

Avalon United Methodist Church (75)

3018 Gillionville Road, Albany

Contact: 229-483-6226

12 Good Samaritan Shelters

The Church at the Groves (25)

130 McIntosh Farms Road, Leesburg

Contact: 229-439-7056

Byne Baptist Church (150)

2832 Ledo Road, Albany

Contact: 229-436-5700

First Baptist Church of Leesburg (30-35)

(Partner Church: FUMC, Leesburg)

135 Main Street, Leesburg

Contact: 229-759-6576

Sherwood Baptist Church (100)

2201 Whispering Pines Rd. Albany

Contact: 229-883-1910

Mt Zion Baptist Church

1905 MLK Dr., Albany

Contact: 229-432-6837

Albany Family Worship Center

3024 Kensington Ct.

Contact: 229-434-0324

Albany Christian Church

East Albany Church of God (75-100)

216 Pine Bluff Road, Albany

Contact: 706-566-3450

Raleigh White/New Seasons (40-60)

(Partner Churches: FBC, Albany & FBC,

Leesburg)

2804 Philips Drive, Albany

Contact: 229-432-0222

Amazing Grace Baptist Church (150)

(Partner Churches: Forrester, Greenbriar & The

Refuge)

2117 Ledo Road Albany

Contact: 229-886-4745

The Alive Center

1624 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany

Contact: 229-669-6506

Contact: 229-344-4630

Life Christian Church

1211 Stuart Ave., Albany

Contact: 229-439-4845

Albany Christian Church

1501 Whispering Pines Road

229-436-0416

2 Day Centers:

Cutliff Grove (839 W. Broad Ave., Albany) & Trumpet of God Ministries (600 Pine Ave., Albany)

