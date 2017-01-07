Albany shelters open Saturday night for storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany shelters open Saturday night for storm victims

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

There are 16 shelters open in Albany, according to the City of Albany.

2 City/Red Cross Shelters:

Albany Civic Center (125)
100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany
Contact: 229-483-6226

Avalon United Methodist Church (75)
3018 Gillionville Road, Albany
Contact: 229-483-6226

12 Good Samaritan Shelters

The Church at the Groves (25)
130 McIntosh Farms Road, Leesburg
Contact: 229-439-7056

Byne Baptist Church (150)
2832 Ledo Road, Albany
Contact: 229-436-5700

First Baptist Church of Leesburg (30-35)
(Partner Church: FUMC, Leesburg)
135 Main Street, Leesburg
Contact: 229-759-6576

Sherwood Baptist Church (100)
2201 Whispering Pines Rd. Albany
Contact: 229-883-1910

Mt Zion Baptist Church
1905 MLK Dr., Albany
Contact: 229-432-6837

Albany Family Worship Center
3024 Kensington Ct.
Contact: 229-434-0324

Albany Christian Church
East Albany Church of God (75-100)
216 Pine Bluff Road, Albany
Contact: 706-566-3450

Raleigh White/New Seasons (40-60)
(Partner Churches: FBC, Albany & FBC,
Leesburg)
2804 Philips Drive, Albany
Contact: 229-432-0222

Amazing Grace Baptist Church (150)
(Partner Churches: Forrester, Greenbriar & The
Refuge)
2117 Ledo Road Albany
Contact: 229-886-4745

The Alive Center
1624 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany
Contact: 229-669-6506
Contact: 229-344-4630

Life Christian Church
1211 Stuart Ave., Albany
Contact: 229-439-4845

Albany Christian Church
1501 Whispering Pines Road
229-436-0416

2 Day Centers:

Cutliff Grove (839 W. Broad Ave., Albany) & Trumpet of God Ministries (600 Pine Ave., Albany)

