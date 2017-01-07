Albany State donates meals to storm victims

"It's about more than what we do in the classroom," said Leroy

Albany State University faculty and staff got together at the east and west campuses Saturday to give back to those in need after the storms.

The school donated more than 400 meals to those affected.

They delivered 200 plus box dinners to the salvation army and 200 plus breakfast items to different churches around the city.

Faculty and staff say it's a chance for them to fulfill the school's mission: to help the community.

"Whatever affects our neighbors affects us. It's one thing for us to ask for parents to entrust us with educating their kids. But it's another thing when a natural disaster touches down in our community, that we give back and help the families that are in need," said Antonio Leroy, ASU Center for African American Males Director.

The dining companies from both A-S-U campuses provided personnel and food products for today's donations.

