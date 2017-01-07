Congressman Bishop visits Albany to see storm damage

"The community has showed the best that human nature has to offer," said Congressman Bishop

He toured the city with Mayor Hubbard and other city officials (Source: WALB)

Congressman Sanford Bishop visited the Good Life City Saturday to assess damage and offer words of encouragement to those recovering from the storm that hit Albany this past Monday.

Congressman Bishop met with Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, the police and fire departments along with other city officials.

"They gave a preview. Then we took a tour. The devastation is just tremendous. It's just overwhelming," said Bishop.

Bishop took toured the damage starting at the Judicial Building on Pine Ave and making his way through the garden district and back over to the East side.

"We want to make this recovery process run smoothly and get people back to the normal state of the Good Life City," said Bishop.

Bishop witnessed first hand...the community coming together to help those in need.

"Neighbors and people in the community are really really coming together and being very supportive," said Bishop.

Over 3,000 people are still without power and 7 shelters are open offering refuge for folks who need a home away from the cold weather.

The people of Albany want others to know the city is resilient and that businesses, residents and even neighbors are working hard to bring the city back to life, despite the way it may look outside right now.

"I think we've seen some of the worst that nature has to offer in terms of the damage. We are now seeing some of the best that human nature has to offer," said Bishop.

