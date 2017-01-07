Traveling Trojans return from tournaments on both coasts

The Lee county basketball teams spent the waning days of 2016 on opposite coasts in tournaments. The traveling Trojans believe the trips have them in top shape for the new year.

Lee County's boys returned from their California trip New year's eve feeling rejuvenated.

The Trojans finished 4th in the Colvis Elks Classic.

For many players the 7-day trip to the west coast was their first plan ride.

"The growth now is exposure and experience," said Trojans head coach Kirven Davis. "It's an even bigger shock your first flight being a 5-hour flight."

The trip wasn’t all basketball. Players also went go-carting and took pictures at Pier 39 in front of Alcatraz.

"I definitely think it bonded us," said senior guard Tyler McConnell. "We all got along, we were around each other for about a week. It was a great time."

Community donations and Lee county alumni funded the trip that cost $17,000.

The school was happy the Trojans could promote the Lee county brand.

"It's just a great opportunity for our kids to be able to travel and experience another part of the country," said Lee County Atlantic Director Hank Wright. "Some haven't even been out of Lee County."

While the boy's West coast trip was unprecedented, the girl's trip was undefeated.

The Lady Trojans won the Atlantic division of the Carolina Invitational.

Since their trip was to head coach Tondra Davis' hometown, they saved money on lodging, allowing a larger budget for fun.

"We went ice skating," said Tondra."I tried to take them to do different things they hadn't done before just to get them out. So we had little activities here and there that we were able to go and just have fun as a family."

"I feel like we were more appreciative," said junior guard Passion Thomas who won tournament MVP. "We thought about how we appreciate our coach and we wanted to work hard for her. We wanted to get that (win) for her."

