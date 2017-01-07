Suspect identified in Cairo murder investigation

Officials are still determining the cause of death (WALB image)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cairo Police Department have obtained warrants for a suspect in the murder of a 25-year-old man from Whigham.

According to the GBI, warrants have been issued for Nicholas Lequinte Perry, 20, of Cairo.

Perry is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to officials, the body of Elijah Denzel Smith was discovered in the area of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon on Monday to determine the cause of death.

Cairo police and GBI agents are still interviewing witnesses and following leads in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry or has any information on the case is urged to call Grady County 911, The Cairo Police Department or the GBI.

