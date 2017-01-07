Vehicle collides into North Slappey Taco Bell

A truck collided into the side of a Taco Bell (Source: WALB News Team)

Albany police were called to a Taco Bell after a pickup truck crashed into the side of the building.

Officials responded to the Taco Bell on the 1500 block of North Slappey following reports of a single vehicle collision at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the 70-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle after her foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, causing her to run into the side of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported following the collision.

It is unclear when the restaurant will reopen for business.

