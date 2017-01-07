Monroe Co. wreck claims life of Albany resident

An Albany man lost his life in a fatal Monroe Co. wreck (WALB image)

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a young man from Albany lost his life in an early morning wreck.

Officials were called out to Interstate 75 North near mile marker 188 at about 7:20 a.m. Saturday in response to a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that 20-year-old Malik Jordan had been traveling north before striking a patch of ice on a bridge over Georgia 42 and losing control of his vehicle.

After losing control, the vehicle left the roadway on the shoulder and struck a tree.

Jordan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses say Jordan was traveling at speeds of over 80 miles per hour at the time of the wreck.

This was the first fatal car accident of 2017 in Monroe County, with both inclement weather and speed as contributing factors.

Jordan was an Albany resident who was traveling back to Atlanta where he was a student at Georgia State University.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.