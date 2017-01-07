Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, January 6, 2017:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 73, Lowndes 68
Colquitt Co. 51, Worth Co. 39
Northside (WR) 63, Valdosta 54
Houston Co. 50, Lee Co. 43
Veterans 74, Bainbridge 59
Cook 65, Crisp Co. 57
Monroe 73, Dougherty 69
Thomasville 75, Brooks Co. 51
Early Co. 75, Berrien 42
Calhoun Co. 48, Pelham 38
Clinch Co. 58, Atkinson Co. 49
Turner Co. 86, Wilcox Co. 56
Lanier Co. 71, Echols Co. 22
Terrell Academy 79, GA Christian 40
Valwood 59, Frederica 42
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 57, Lowndes 49
Colquitt Co. 56, Worth Co. 19
Valdosta 65, Northside (WR) 55
Houston Co. 51, Lee Co. 50
Bainbridge 59, Veterans 51
Monroe 42, Dougherty 41
Early Co. 62, Berrien 60
Pelham 72, Calhoun Co. 16
Wilcox Co. 54, Turner Co. 53
Terrell Academy 40, GA Christian 22
