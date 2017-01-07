Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, January 6, 2017:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 73, Lowndes 68

Colquitt Co. 51, Worth Co. 39

Northside (WR) 63, Valdosta 54

Houston Co. 50, Lee Co. 43

Veterans 74, Bainbridge 59

Cook 65, Crisp Co. 57

Monroe 73, Dougherty 69

Thomasville 75, Brooks Co. 51

Early Co. 75, Berrien 42

Calhoun Co. 48, Pelham 38

Clinch Co. 58, Atkinson Co. 49

Turner Co. 86, Wilcox Co. 56

Lanier Co. 71, Echols Co. 22

Terrell Academy 79, GA Christian 40

Valwood 59, Frederica 42

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 57, Lowndes 49

Colquitt Co. 56, Worth Co. 19

Valdosta 65, Northside (WR) 55

Houston Co. 51, Lee Co. 50

Bainbridge 59, Veterans 51

Monroe 42, Dougherty 41

Early Co. 62, Berrien 60

Pelham 72, Calhoun Co. 16

Wilcox Co. 54, Turner Co. 53

Terrell Academy 40, GA Christian 22

