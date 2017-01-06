County leader warns of contractor scams

County Commissioner Jones recommends folks to contact the Better Business Bureau when hiring a contractor during the storm cleanup. (Source: WALB)

One East Albany family is furious Friday night after they say a contractor took advantage of them during this devastating time and County Commissioner Anthony Jones wants to make sure it doesn't happen to more storm victims.

"Y'all were trying to move so fast and not thinking, that's when those scams take advantage of you," said County Commissioner Anthony Jones.

Jones spoke to an East Albany resident in his district who he believes fell victim to a contractor scam.

Wayne Paramore showed Jones the damage from Monday night's storm that blew dozens of oak tree branches onto a shed in the backyard.

And a reminder that he has more work cut out since a contractor didn't do his job.

"It's just been one excuse after another the reason he hasn't been back yet," said Paramore.

Paramore's father found the contractor on Facebook on Tuesday and paid him a 450 dollar deposit to cut a 40 inch pine tree and move it.

"He feels like he was taken advantage of," said Paramore.

The contractor came out on Tuesday and did 30 minutes of work before his chainsaw broke.

"Problems with the equipment that's been the same problem over and over and over," said Paramore.

Paramore said the excuse today was he still doesn't have the part.

"So we told him not to come back," said Paramore.

$450 may be down the drain but Paramore hopes to get some of it back, and if not, he's learned a lesson.

"It was so overwhelming I think that just the emotion just took over and was kind of trying to get it done as quick as we could," said Paramore.

"This is a time of devastation so I'm advising every homeowner to take their time and not get in a rush," said County Commissioner Jones.

Jones recommends folks to contact the Better Business Bureau when hiring a contractor

He also plans to share the incident with Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.