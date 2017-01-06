Towing service lends hand to storm victims

Workers at a towing service are helping out south GA storm victims in their own way (Source: WALB)

An Albany towing service is going above and beyond to help victims of the storms.

Harris 1 Trucking & Wrecker Service is offering free towing to vehicles stuck in yards after the recent storm damage in Albany.

The business is located at 1040 East Clark Avenue.

Dontavious Harris says he is happy to see that some people have taken advantage of this service, and he is very happy to give back to the community.

"I see a lot of tree trunks stuck in people's driveways. A lot of multiple vehicles stuck in peoples yards, and we're trying to make sure people have access to their vehicles so they can you know try to get back to their normal routine," said Harris.

Harris says his company is also feeding the community and will be giving hot soup to neighborhoods without power on Saturday.

