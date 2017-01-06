Albany shelters fill up before weekend, transit system provided

Residents will have transportation available via the Albany Transit System (Source: WALB)

Harsh, cold weather is driving many Albany storm victims, still without power, to check into shelters for the night.

The two American Red Cross shelters have seen a steady flow of people checking in.

The Albany Civic Center downtown had more than 70 people in the last hour seeking shelter for the night.

The Avalon United Methodist Church on Gillionville Road has 20 people inside.

The shelters are offering medical staff, security, meals and cots to sleep on.

People are welcome all night.

Residents needing transportation to the civic center shelter can utilize the Albany Transit System.

More information on the bus schedule and pick up information is available here.

