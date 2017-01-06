Good Samaritan shelters remain open

Folks showed up to eat and sleep (Source:WALB)

Many others in the community are going to Good Samaritan shelters opened by churches or business owners.

The State Theater is teaming up with Hope City United to open as a Good Samaritan shelter. About 8 p.m. Friday there were nearly 20 people at that shelter.

Later that night, those in need showed up for a bite to eat and a spot on one of the venue's air mattresses.

Organizers say many have also stopped by to pick up supplies like water, blankets, and coats.

"I think people are safe to leave their homes and get warmth. Its more dangerous to suffer these harsh elements," said Lane Rosen, owner.

"It brings people together. I just believe it brings the best out in people. We've seen that displayed," said Pastor Trent Cory.

About a dozen other Good Samaritan shelters have opened across the county.

You can find a list of available shelters by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.