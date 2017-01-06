Albany stores stock up on power generators

Southern Tractor and Supply of Albany has been constantly restocking its inventory (Source: WALB

There are a few things to know in order to take care of a generator (Source: WALB)

Storm victims that are still without power can buy generators from several stores in Albany.

Staff at Southern Tractor and Supply have been restocking their inventory all week. The general manager says dozens of people have come by to buy generators, chainsaws, blowers and several other cleanup tools.

The chainsaws start at $150 and generators start at $1,300.

The staff shared some tips on taking care of generators.

"The biggest thing with the generator is making sure you keep them outside. They do need to be where they can be ventilated so that's huge. But as far as keeping service, you just need to make sure they're full of fuel and you want to make sure you're not overloading them," said Trey Jones, general manager.

Southern Tractor and Supply also repairs chainsaws.

Storm victims can also buy generators at Auto Zone, Advance Auto Parts on Dawson Road, and O'Reilly on North Slappey.

