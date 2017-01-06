Church collects blankets for storm victims

More than 40 blankets were purchased, and more will be acquired the following day (Source: WALB)

An Albany church is helping to keep people in the community warm.

New Macedonia Christ Centered Ministries collected blankets and pillows for storm victims.

Church members bought more than 40 blankets and several pillows.

They plan to hand them out to people who live near West Society Avenue.

"We as a community keep building Albany don't let the storm or the tornado get us down. Let's continue to build," said Pastor Nishikki Green-Scott.

Church leaders also plan to buy more blankets and pillows Saturday to take to local shelters.

You can visit Pastor Green-Scott's Facebook page here for more information on how to get a blanket or pillow.

