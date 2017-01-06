Sports Zone Bar and Grill feeds storm victims

Chicken and sausage was on the grill (Source: WALB)

Many businesses in the community have stepped forward to provide food for storm victims, Friday a south Albany club joined the list.

There was free food today at the sports zone bar and grill on South Slappey Blvd.

Sausage and chicken were on the grill for anyone who wanted a plate.

The bar's owner Eric Green wanted to provide relief for families without power following the storms.

"He's not even looking for anything back," said employee Erica Brun. "(He) just always gives. Anytime there's a disaster or something that tears the neighborhood apart, he does his part to try and put the neighborhood back together."

The bar started giving out food Thursday and plans to continue to feed storm victims Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.