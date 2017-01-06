Firefighters warn about candle danger in homes without power

Firefighters remind you to use extreme caution with propane or liquid fueled space heaters inside your home. They can put off gases or spark fires.

Many people without electricity because of the storm damage have turned to candles for light and even warmth on this frigid night, and firefighters say you need to use extreme care with them.

"We've had five structure fires during this storm period, four of them related to candles," said Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe. "So the main thing to remember is get you a flashlight."

Firefighters recommend people without power using battery powered lamps or flashlights to see.

Officials also urge residents to stay alert while using alternate heat sources by keeping fire safety in mind.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved