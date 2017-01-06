Mt. Zion provides shelter for displaced nursing home

Mt. Zion uses the Dr. E James Grant Family Center for community programs (Source: WALB)

20 nursing home clients are in the shelter (Source: WALB)

More than 20 nursing home clients were displaced due to power outages, but an Albany church stepped in to help.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church opened it's Dr. E James Grant Family Center to 20 clients.

Members of the Valencia Personal Care home moved in Thursday.

They are eating, sleeping and enjoying activities comfortably in the temporary home.

The owner of the nursing home said the transition was seamless.

"They came in, turned on power and had everything going," said Janice Teemer. "So by the time we arrived here about 4:30 or 5:00 it was nice and warm. The residents were ecstatic about that."

Teemer is a member of Mt. Zion and says the church regularly extends its help to the community.

