WEATHER ALERT: Special weather statement issued for Worth Co.

By WALB News Team
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Worth County.

Black ice is expected to cover the area starting early Saturday morning.

Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

NWS confirms that temperatures will drop and an arctic air mass will move into the region before daybreak.

There is a potential for elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses to freeze.

