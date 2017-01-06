WEATHER ALERT: Special weather statement issued for Worth Co.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing (WALB image)

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Worth County.

Black ice is expected to cover the area starting early Saturday morning.

Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

NWS confirms that temperatures will drop and an arctic air mass will move into the region before daybreak.

There is a potential for elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses to freeze.

