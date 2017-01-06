Storm damage delays Albany Tech's spring semester

As Albany recovers from Monday night's storms, Albany Technical College will remain closed to accommodate faculty, staff and students.

President Anthony Parker announced the school will officially open the spring semester February 6th, as opposed to January 9th.

"When you've got good students who are anxious to learn, you don't want to slow them down unless you have to," said Dr. Parker. "Unfortunately this time we have to."

Administration knew postponement would be likely when they saw the damage on Tuesday.

Many residents are still without power and the school's internet servers have been problematic.

With 60 percent of ATC students taking online or web-enhanced courses, Dr. Parker felt they made the right call.

"We want to wait until a time when the connectivity is more reliable than it is now."

The semester will run until May 2nd and there will be no spring break. This condensed schedule will allow for students to to stay on pace for graduation.

"We want to give everybody an opportunity to do their best," said Dr. Parker. "And we think that waiting and starting this emergency term in February will do that."

While the college campus will be closed, Albany Tech will keep its commitment to dual-enrollment high school students in outside counties.

"They shouldn't be impacted," insured Dr. Parker. "We will send the faculty members there and they will teach the classes as we planned to do."

