Dougherty County School's class resume January 17

Because so many people were affected by the storm, Dougherty County School students will not return until Tuesday, January 17th.

School officials don't want to disrupt storm clean up operations.

Five Dougherty County schools still have no power, so they can not open until they have electricity.

Dougherty County Schools Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said "that decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety foremost of our students and staff. But also just to let the folks in Dougherty County and the city of Albany work to get those things back under control."

School based employees will go back Wednesday, January 11.

And 12 month employees will return Monday, January 9.

