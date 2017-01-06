Callaway Blue donates water for storm victims

The Callaway Blue Water company donated thousands of bottles of water for Albany storm victims.

The spring water company, located in Harris County, drove the water to the old Coca-Cola bottling plant, now a staging ground for several organizations in town assisting storm victims.

Sherwood Baptist Church, who is organizing this drop-off point, is accepting bottled water between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Sherwood volunteers will be distributing the water in the community.

As of Friday evening, it's estimated more than 5,000 structures are still without power in the city, and some aren't expected to have power restored for well over a week, perhaps longer.

Damage estimates continue to climb, with more than 1,000 homes and buildings damaged by the storms, but some estimate the number could climb to 1,500 in the city.

