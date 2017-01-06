Storm cleanup continues in Central Albany

Storm cleanup continued Friday in Central Albany.

WALB News 10 noticed several crews around the area cleaning up storm debris.

A crew with the Albany Housing Authority was at Golden Age Apartments.

Crew worker Harold Roper said he expects to be cleaning up for the next week.

He said much of the area is still without power, which is a concern with the colder weather.

“Some of them are elders and elders don’t like to move much, so they’re trying to tough it out,” Roper said.

Roper did tell us that he’s spotted a number of health groups helping residents, like offering transportation to the shelters.

