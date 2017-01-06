Worth Co. man's childhood home damaged

"All my family and friends who have shown up, and they were here the next morning. I really appreciate what they did," said George. (Source: WALB)

In Worth County, many neighborhoods are hard at work cleaning up debris.

Much of the debris has been cleaned up, but you can still see just how much damage was done when driving through neighborhoods.

It's quiet right now at a home on Paul Road. Friday is day of recovering.

"We realized it's much more serious than what we thought," said George Paul looking at the damage.

Serious damage from the storms and tornado that ripped through Worth County days ago.

"The roof to the shop is gone. There's a tree on the house," said George.

It's not just any house, it's George Paul's childhood home.

He won't say how long he's lived here.

"We moved here when I was nine, but I'm not going to tell you when that was," said George.

He said those fallen trees hold a lot of memories.

"Sometimes it makes you want to get upset. You have to say goodbye to old trees that you climbed in and everything else," said George.

But in their place will grow new ones.

"You've got to laugh at things, even if it's tough. You have to laugh at it. We're all okay and nobody's hurt," said George.

A man in good spirits, just thankful for all those willing to help.

"All my family and friends who have shown up, and they were here the next morning. I really appreciate what they did," said George.

It's a story we are hearing a lot of: people helping people.

