Worth Co. prepares for cold weather

Governor Nathan Deal expanded the disaster counties to include Worth County.

As cold weather approaches many folks in the County are happy to have power back today.

Now, EMA officials are preparing to clean up. When you drive through Worth County debris lines the roadway in large piles.

According to the EMA director, folks are working on clearing it out as quickly as possible, but they urge the community to have patience.

EMA officials ask residents to stay off the roads this weekend if possible.

They said the potential for rain added to debris lining the roads, creates a very dangerous situation for drivers.

"Roadways are starting to be cleared now, so they are passable. But there are still some hazards out there, "explained EMA Director Timothy Hayes, "So, people need to be very careful when they're driving around. We still have some limbs close to the road and it's going to take us a while to get that debris out of the way."

With the potential for more rain EMA officials do have some tips:

Make sure any leaning trees are on the ground.

Use extreme caution with heating appliances.

Avoid driving if you can.

If you must drive, use caution and slow down.

EMA officials will also be opening a comfort station again for folks that need it.

