Deerfield-Windsor students clean up Tift Park

High school students from Deerfield-Windsor spent the day cleaning up Tift Park.

Around 250 students were scattered throughout Albany on Friday.

Half of them were at Tift Park picking up branches and fallen trees.

Allen Lowe Deerfield Windsor Head Football Coach said Friday’s cleanup was the first organized effort, but students, faculty, and parents have already been out helping in the community.

Sophomore Ford Bennett said he plans to continue helping his city.

“I’m going to come out here as much as I can. I think my family is going to come and then I might go out with my youth group again,” Bennett said.

Bennett called Monday’s storm an eye-opening experience, but said it’s cool to see his peers giving back.

