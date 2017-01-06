Red Cross opens shelter at Albany Civic Center

Sebon Burns, Deputy EMA Director for the City of Albany (Source:WALB)

The shelter has room for around 150 people. (Source:WALB)

The Albany Civic Center is an American Red Cross shelter. (Source:WALB)

The Albany Civic Center is serving as a shelter. (Source:WALB)

With the cooler weather coming in, Albany residents are beginning to seek shelter.

The Albany Civic Center is now serving as a shelter for the American Red Cross.

Earlier on Friday, crews were bringing in cots and blankets and a few residents were already signing into the shelter.

Deputy EMA Director Sebon Burns told WALB News 10 that with the cooler weather and residents still without power, it was important to turn the Albany Civic Center into a shelter.

At the shelter, they’ll offer three daily meals, a cot, and a comfort kit.

There will also be security and a nurse.

With the cold temperatures, city officials are asking residents without power to find warm places.

“With the drop in temperature, you don’t want to subject yourself to that kind of cold weather. The Red Cross does a good job of providing you a place to stay warm, so you won’t get sick and have a medical emergency,” Burns said.

The American Red Cross has a second shelter in West Albany at the Avalon United Methodist Church.

For more information, call the Albany Emergency Operation Center at 229-483-6226.

