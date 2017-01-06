Social media helps folks during severe weather

The Worth County Sheriff's Office turned to social media during and after the severe weather. (Source: WALB)

As power is restored to many areas of South Georgia, residents are turning to social media and apps to keep up to date.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office posted videos, pictures, and power restoration updates to its Facebook during and after the severe weather.

Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby said social media was key to keeping the community informed.

He said it also helped keep folks out of dangerous areas.

Sheriff Hobby said the department posted videos and pictures asking folks to stay home instead of driving around to see the debris.

"When you get more people out there and more people driving by it just adds to the chaos. Gets people in more danger," explained Sheriff Hobby.

The department also used the Facebook page to update folks on power outages.

They weren't the only organization turning to social media, here at WALB we are also bringing updates to our viewers through the WALB app and social media pages.

