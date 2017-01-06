GBI arrests Moultrie police officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested an officer with the Moultrie Police Department.

According to officials, police officer Samuel Smith was arrested on Friday, January 6.

On Thursday, the GBI was requested by Chief Frank Lang of the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the excessive use of force allegations involving Officer Smith.

Allegations for the claims were made on Tuesday after Officer Smith was accused of assaulting an individual who was restrained when they were taken into custody.

Officer Smith was transported to the Colquitt County Jail on one count of Violation of Oath of Office and one count of Assault under Color of Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the GBI Region Nine office at 229-225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department at 229-616-7430.

