Snow day hopes smashed on Twitter by savage GA school

As some southern states are getting prepped for snowfall, some students in a Georgia county took to Twitter to ask officials to cancel school.

Most of the northern portion of the state is taking precautions ahead of the anticipated weather, but in Cherokee County, classes were still on Friday.

That's not to say it was from a lack of trying.

Here's how it happened:

The requests poured in from students, and many asked why officials were deciding to stay open when neighboring counties were closing.

But with each tweet, Cherokee officials had an answer.

And when those didn't work, the bribes came.

Eventually, after school activities were cancelled, but students had questions about that too.

All in all, I think we can agree that Cherokee County Schools has a strong Twitter game.

You can read more of the hilarious tweets on their Twitter account.

