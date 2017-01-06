Fire chief speaks out on candle hazards

The fire chief is warning residents about the hazard of candles (Source: WALB)

Fire officials have a warning for residents, after thousands were still left without power through Friday night.

Since the storm started, there have been five structural fires. Four of which were related to people lighting candles.

Earlier in the week someone lit a candle, forgot about it, and then the whole house caught fire.

Chief Ron Rowe says during this time that is the last thing someone needs.

Residents have already lost so much due to the weather.

Chief Rowe says the best bet is to have multiple flashlights with batteries.

Sometime people light the candles, they leave them lit for extended periods of time, they fall asleep, they may forget about them and leave the room or the structure, and then the candles can catch the house on fire.

Chief Rowe also said the small business association is in town to do an assessment.

As of Friday morning, the individual assessment with the city employees is that there are 1,030 confirmed damaged structures.

