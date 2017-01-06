Ealum: More disaster designations is good

Worth and Turner counties have been added to the list of counties covered under disaster areas. This afternoon, Governor Nathan added Worth and Turner to the original list, including Dougherty, Baker, Calhoun, and Mitchell Counties.

We spoke with State Representative Darrel Ealum about what it means, now that Governor Deal has issued a State of Emergency for these areas.

Ealum says it means that we can get direct help from the state and from GEMA to restore economic and social welfare and preserve public safety.

"The Governor signed this for seven days. It expires on the 11th. So, we've got seven days. I've talked directly with the mayor, I've talked directly with Chairman Chris Cohilas, and everybody is very much aware that we've got a seven day window here," Ealum said.

The original executive order was signed yesterday. The new executive order was signed Friday, and will be valid for six days.

Representative Ealum credits a collaborative effort between officials at the city and county level as well as the government level, working together to ensure their region gets the help it needs.

