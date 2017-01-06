Samaritan's Purse removes trees, tarps roofs

An international disaster relief organization is in Albany, with volunteer groups arriving from across the country to lend a hand.

A team from Samaritan's Purse is helping remove trees and tarp roofs across the city. We caught them at a home on 8th Avenue, removing trees and clearing debris away, so a wrecker service could access the family's car, crushed by trees.

The homeowner says he would never be able to do the clean-up alone. "It means the world to me," said Grady Sceals. "It is the nicest group of people I have run into. It just restores your faith in humanity."

"We have seen many storms all over the country. And, this is certainly up there as one of the worst. Honestly, this is the most under-reported storms we have ever seen," said Samaritan's Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Mgr. Keeth Willingham.

Samaritan's Purse is using the Coca-Cola bottling plant on Pine Avenue as its staging ground, and they will be helping residents remove trees and tarp roofs for at least the next three weeks, but they expect it will be longer based on the great need across the city.

If you need help removing a tree or tarping a roof, you can call 229-288-4261. If you want to volunteer and help remove trees, they are offering two training sessions daily, except Sunday, and are looking for help.

The training sessions are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. They are asking volunteers to park next to the old Coca-Cola bottling plant.

