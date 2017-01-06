Students arrive to help Albany clean up

High schools across south Georgia have been organizing their students and staff to help clean-up some of the most heavily damaged areas in the city.

A number of high schools across the region were helping with the clean-up after Monday night's storms.

Our camera crews caught Terrell Academy High School students cleaning debris from the home of an Albany police officer.

Two bus loads of students drove into Albany from Dawson Friday morning, first helping move a fellow student's family out of a home destroyed by the storms.

The students kept walking up 8th Avenue, cleaning up debris outside a home belonging to a cop and a teacher, then moving to another officer's home.

"It is just tragic to see all of this happen in Albany. Some of us live here, some of us don't, but when we heard about it, we wanted to help out the community," said Covie Strickland, a Terrell Academy Student.

The students want to come back for another day of service.

Their headmaster, as well as other staff members from Terrell Academy, were also on the block, helping families in need.

Students from Deerfield-Windsor Academy in Albany were found volunteering along Pinecrest, an area of town that received some of the most concentrated destruction.

At least 50 students were picking up debris at a home where as many as 8 or more large trees fell. A home across the street was also crushed by trees.

DWS students say many have been volunteering since Tuesday and were glad to get a larger organized group together.

"The more students that we have and the more classmates we have helping, it kind of lessens the load," said DWS senior Joe Tondera.

While the DWS high school students were out fanning the neighborhoods, the middle school students were making lunches for distribution.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.