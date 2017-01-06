Malone Towers power restored

We would like to clarify a story we brought to you last night, regarding folks without power at the Malone Towers in Albany.



According to Albany's Housing Authority Executive Director Dan McCarthy, there were no mandatory evacuations in place at the Malone Towers Thursday.

McCarthy says they encouraged residents to find alternative housing, since their power had not been restored since going out on Monday night. But yesterday afternoon around 3:00, the utility crews restored the power.

"We did have some fire trucks that came. One of our residents was relocating to another location that was going to put him up temporarily," said McCarthy. "He was in a wheelchair on the third floor and our elevators were not operating and the fire department did come and helped him get out of the building. One person left, but it wasn't a building evacuation. That may have been how that information got out."



McCarthy says all 95 apartments have their power back on now.

