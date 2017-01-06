Shelters set up around town for storm victims

Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night and Saturday, and for folks without power, that can be extremely dangerous.

Wind chills are expected to be in the 20's tonight and teens over the weekend. So folks without power need to take advantage of the Red Cross shelters open around town.

The City of Albany has teamed up with the American Red Cross to open up shelters at Avalon United Methodist Church on Gillionville and at the Albany Civic Center. Albany Transit is offering bus transportation to the shelters.

Three people stayed at Avalon Thursday night, while one person stayed at the Civic Center.

But Red Cross Mass Care Manager Doodle Eubanks says those numbers are expected to increase tonight. "I don't think the temperature had dropped enough yet. I know tonight, I think we have nine or 10 coming from assisted living that are coming to Avalon tonight. We do the best we can to work with you and make it feel like home."

The Red Cross will provide comfort kits, cots and food, but pillows will not be provided.

The shelters cannot accommodate citizens who have critical illnesses, bedridden or require personal care.

Each shelter will have a minimum of two Officers and a nurse. Folks who are currently on medication need to bring their prescriptions.

They will accept service animals.

No one will be at the desk accepting calls at Avalon, so if you need assistance, you're asked to physically go to the church.



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.