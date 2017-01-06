Man arrested for stealing frozen meat

Valdosta Police were dispatched to a burglary call East Gordon Street Wednesday.

The victims called police to say that they were with the burglar, later identified as Tarence Mitchell, on Cypress Street.

The victim said he returned home and found Mitchell in his house, taking meat from his freezer. When confronted, Mitchell ran off.

A witness said he saw Mitchell running from the victim’s house with a bag.

"Officer Alyssa Shirey did tremendous work in this case, taking extra steps to help solve this burglary," said VPD Captain Kari Williams.

"It is important to note a burglary takes place about every 18 seconds in the United States. Consider taking a few steps to protect your home: burglars tend to avoid houses with security alarms; start a neighborhood watch program in your area; cut down large trees and bushes that block windows; avoid advertising new purchases by breaking down boxes and concealing them in the trash can outside; always lock doors and windows; and get to know your neighbors and keep watch out for each other’s homes."

There was no forced entry into the house, and the back door may have been left unlocked.

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with burglary. The meat was not recovered.

