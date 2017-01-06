Valdosta man busted for drugs, stolen guns

Valdosta law enforcement was looking for drugs around Hideaway Street Thursday, and executing a search warrant, they found some.

The Narcotics and K-9 Units conducted a search at an apartment and arrested Javonte Kempson, 21.

Agents found 28.6 grams of Alpha PVP (also known as “Flakka”), 195 grams of marijuana, and three handguns. Two of those guns were reported stolen.

Narcotics sales paraphernalia was also found in the apartment.

"The was a proactive case by the Valdosta Police Narcotics Unit, who work diligently to help remove illegal drugs from our city and remove firearms from those who should not possess them," said VPD Captain Kari Williams.

Javonte Kempson was taken into custody and charged with trafficking Alpha PVP, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property (firearms) and possession of less than once ounce of marijuana.

