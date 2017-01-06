Regents head wants more college consolidations

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley plans will recommend two consolidations to the Board of Regents.

He wants to merge Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University in East Georgia. He also plans to merge Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and Bainbridge State College.

The Board will act upon the recommendations at its January 11 meeting.

If approved, the two new institutions will be named Georgia Southern University, to be led by President Jaimie Hebert, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, to be led by President David Bridges.

