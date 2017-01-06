Lady Canes stay perfect in PBC; Men fall in Augusta

GA SOUTHWESTERN 75, AUGUSTA 66 (WOMEN)
The Lady Hurricanes improve to 3-0 in Peach Belt Conference play for the first time in school history with a 75-66 win at Augusta Thursday.
GSW trailed through much of the third quarter, but Gabby Figgers tied the game with 1:11 remaining in the quarter. The Lady Canes entered the final frame down just one.
The Lady Canes went on a 14-4 run to open the fourth quarter and take a lead they would never relinquish.
With the win, GSW improves to 8-2 overall.
AUGUSTA 93, GA SOUTHWESTERN 65 (MEN)
GSW found themselves in a 10-point hole five minutes into Thursday's game at Augusta and never recovered, falling 93-65.
The loss drops the Canes to 3-7 overall, and 1-2 in Peach Belt Conference play.
Cameron Dozier scored 22 to lead the Canes.
Both teams' games at Lander have been moved up a day due to forecasted winter weather. The Canes will now face the Bearcats on Friday afternoon.
