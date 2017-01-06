Golden Rams swept by Dragons at home

LANE 74, ALBANY ST. 68 (Men)

Four Golden Rams scored in double figures Thursday night, but it wasn't enough for Albany State to overcome Lane.

Devontay Ward led the way for ASU with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Tylen Walker added 15 off the bench.

Lane led by six at half, but the teams traded the advantage throughout the second half. Brandon Hudson' basket tied the game at 68 with 1:02 left, but two late turnovers by the Rams sparked a 6-0 Dragon run to close out the game.

The loss drops Albany State to 7-7 overall, 2-2 in SIAC play.

LANE 62, ALBANY ST. 54 (WOMEN)

The Lady Rams hoped to spark a season turnaround in the first game of 2017, but a late rally came up short in a loss to Lane.

Albany State trailed by ten with two minutes to play, and even cut the deficit to seven with a minute to go. They couldn't get any closer in the 62-54 loss.

Head coach Robert Skinner liked his team's fight at the end, but is frustrated with the team allowing themselves to get into that position. The Lady Rams shot just 33% in the first half, and trailed for over 14 minutes.

"I really believe the game was lost in the first half. We didn't put the ball in around the basket, and we missed a lot of free throws," Skinner says. "It was just a hard-fought game at the end. We should've fought equally as hard at the beginning, but we didn't."

The loss drops the Lady Rams to 1-12, 1-2 in the SIAC.

Both teams return to action Saturday when they host Spring Hill in conference play.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.